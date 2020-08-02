India records highest-ever single day COVID-19 recoveries of 51,255, rate stands at 65.44%

India on Sunday recorded the highest ever single-day COVID-19 recoveries of 51,255. The recovery rate reached a new high of 65.44%.

The total number of recoveries has crossed the 11 Lakh mark. The case fatality rate is continuing its downward slide, and it stands at 2.13%.

According to the World Health Organisation, CFR is a measure of the severity of a disease and is defined as the proportion of reported cases of a specified disease or condition which are fatal within a specified time.

Meanwhile, India has witnessed a huge single-day spike of 54,736 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally over the 17 lakh mark, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this latest spike, the total cases in the country stand at 17,50,724. Among these cases 5,67,730 are active. A total of 11,45,630 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

A total of 853 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 37,364.

The recoveries/deaths ratio is 96.84:3.16 now.

As per the data provided by the Health Ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst affected state from the infection -- has a total of 1,49,214 active cases and 15,316 deaths. A total of 4,31,719 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the state up to Saturday, as per the state health department.

The Centre has also provided 273.85 lakh N95 masks and 121.5 lakh pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and 1083.77 lakh HCQ tablets to the States/ UTs / central institutions.