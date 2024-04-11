India ready to cooperate...': Rajnath Singh offers assistance to Pakistan in combating terrorism

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'India ready to cooperate...': Rajnath Singh on terrorism in Pakistan

How tourism contributes immensely towards economy of ASEAN

Watch: Aamir Khan celebrates Eid with paps, distributes sweets with sons Junaid, Azad; netizens praise their simplicity

Meet school dropout with Rs 10830 crore net worth, runs Rs 13430 crore company, he's from...

Hema Malini's mother wanted this superstar as son-in-law, its not Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'India ready to cooperate...': Rajnath Singh on terrorism in Pakistan

How tourism contributes immensely towards economy of ASEAN

Watch: Aamir Khan celebrates Eid with paps, distributes sweets with sons Junaid, Azad; netizens praise their simplicity

Benefits of eating coconut malai

Benefits of vitamin E oil for skin 

Chaitra Navratri 2024: 8 fast-friendly desserts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

Watch: Aamir Khan celebrates Eid with paps, distributes sweets with sons Junaid, Azad; netizens praise their simplicity

Hema Malini's mother wanted this superstar as son-in-law, its not Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar

Jr NTR protects director Trivikram from fan mob, escorts him to car, netizens laud his gesture: 'Annaya for life'- Watch

HomeIndia

India

India ready to cooperate...': Rajnath Singh offers assistance to Pakistan in combating terrorism

Rajnath Singh said,"If Pakistan feels incapable, India is ready to cooperate to stop terrorism." However, he also warned Pakistan that if its aim is to destabilise India by using terrorism, it would have to suffer the consequences.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 04:48 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended Pakistan's offer of support on Thursday in the fight against terrorism occurring on its territory. Rajnath Singh said,"If Pakistan feels incapable, India is ready to cooperate to stop terrorism." However, he also warned Pakistan that if its aim is to destabilise India by using terrorism, it would have to suffer the consequences.

 

The firm remark comes a week after he warned Pakistan that India will pursue any terrorist who tries to escape by crossing the border. "If they run to Pakistan, we will enter Pakistan to kill them."That statement was made in reference to a report published in the British daily The Guardian, which charged Delhi with carrying out targeted assassinations of terrorists in Pakistan. 

"False and malicious anti-Indian propaganda" is how the government has dismissed the claim. 

The External Affairs Ministry refuted the statement made by its boss, S Jaishankar, that targeted killings on foreign soil are "not the Government of India's policy."

Mr. Jaishankar's remark was made in reference to Justin Trudeau of Canada's allegations that "agents" of the Indian government were responsible for the death of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the leader of the outlawed Khalistan Tiger Force, on Canadian territory. 

The Guardian report said that the Indian government "has implemented a policy of targeting those it considers hostile to India" and mentioned the ministry's denial. 

According to The Guardian, there have been as many as 20 such killings since the February 2019 attack on Indian soldiers in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 40 men. Additionally, Mr. Singh's offer was similar to that of 2018 and 2019.

"A situation will be created (if it did not act on its own) that terror bases will be wiped out from Pakistan and no power will be able to stop this," the Defence Minister also forewarned Islamabad on that occasion.

"If Pakistan thinks it does not have strength to deal with terrorism... it can seek help," he said. "India has shown it has the strength to not only strike from its soil... we can also strike on soil of another country."

Following the Air Force's "non-military, pre-emptive" strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan's Balakote, which were run by the outlawed Jaish-e-Mohammed group that was accountable for the Pulwama attack, the Defence Minister made his remarks one month later.

Mr. Singh had mentioned American efforts to combat terrorism in Afghanistan months earlier. He said,"I want to ask Pakistani Prime Minister (then Imran Khan) ... if Taliban can be fought with help of US, Pakistan can seek help against terrorism from India..."

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, IIT Kanpur graduate who went to US, then became a monk at 30 due to..

Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, past results and more

Theni Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and other details

After accusing Kangana Ranaut of doing black magic on Adhyayan, Shekhar Suman says 'there is no ill will' against her

Ramtek Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement