India-Pakistan agree to ceasefire along LoC, PDP and NC welcome decision

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said, "A big & welcome development that India & Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire along the LoC."

Khalid Hussain

Updated: Feb 25, 2021, 06:00 PM IST

In a joint statement, India and Pakistan on Thursday (February 25) said that they have agreed to “strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors”. The agreement will come into effect from 12am on February 26.

Both the regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC) have termed the fresh agreement between the two countries a "welcome development".

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said, "A big & welcome development that India & Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire along the LoC. Dialogue is the only way forward if both countries want to stop the unending cycle of violence & bloodshed across the borders and J&K."

Similarly, National Conference spokesman, Imran Nabi Dar said, “We welcome it and hope that the statement will be followed in letter & spirit. JK NC has always been a strong supporter of the Ceasefire along the LoC. This will allow people living along the LoC & IB to go about their normal lives with minimal disruption & risk."

Apart from PDP and NC, all political parties of Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed the agreement on ceasefire between India and Pakistan. 

The people of Jammu and Kashmir have also said that it will ease the lives of people, especially those who are living on Line of Control and are always caught in the line of fire. Abdul Rahim, a resident of Kamalkote village in Uri, said, "We always face the problems because of ceasefire violations and have to suffer loses both of life and property, we now hope for some relief."

According to the joint statement, "The Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact. The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere."

"In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence. Both sides have agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021," the joint statement further read.

