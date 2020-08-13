India, Maldives announce air travel bubble; first in the neighbourhood

India and Maldives have agreed to create an "air travel bubble" to facilitate the movement of people between the two countries. Maldives is the first neighbouring country with which India has operationalized air bubble.

Overall, this will help in the movement of people from both sides for employment, tourism, medical emergencies etc.

The announcement was made after the video meeting between India's External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar and Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid.

Connectivity brings prosperity. Happy to announce the start of regular cargo ferry service between India & Maldives to boost trade & commerce. We're also starting an air travel bubble with Maldives to sustain & promote the dynamic people-to-people ties between the two countries. pic.twitter.com/AtPgzvsdcb — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 13, 2020

During the virtual meet, Maldives FM thanked the Indian Government for "including the Maldives among the first countries with which India has established an Air Bubble" and emphasised on the "importance of easing travel, especially for Maldivians seeking to visit India for urgently required medical treatment, as well as Indian tourists wishing to visit the Maldives."

India already has Transport Air Bubbles with US, France, UK & Germany. Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, International air travel has been hit hard and counties like India have been focusing on the creation of air bubbles for safer travel and before normal air travel resumes.