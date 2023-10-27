Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

HomeIndia

India

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

As per the proposal, the Indian Navy will get 22 single-seated Rafale Marine aircraft along with four trainer aircraft.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a significant development, India has given the Letter of Request to the French government for the procurement of 26 Rafale Marine fighter aircraft for the Indian Navy under a government-to-government deal.

The Letter of Request was delivered to the French government a few days back and they are expected to decide on the Indian request and respond in the near future, top defence sources told ANI.

The LoR is like a tender document in which the Indian government has specified all its requirements and capabilities that it would want to have in the Rafale Marine aircraft being acquired for the aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, they said.

The Indian Navy and the Indian government are working in a fast-track mode to ensure that the acquisition contract is signed at the earliest and Indian carriers can operate the highly capable aircraft to ensure an edge for New Delhi in the Indian Ocean region. The aircraft deal worth around Euro 5.5 billion was cleared by the defence acquisition council just before the visit of the Indian Prime Minister to France as the state guest for their Bastille Day parade this year in July. 

As per the proposal, the Indian Navy will get 22 single-seated Rafale Marine aircraft along with four trainer aircraft. The aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and Vikrant have been operating the MiG-29s and need the Rafales for operations on both carriers.

India would be requesting the integration of its indigenous missiles including the Astra air-to-air missile as part of the package from France. The configuration of the aircraft is expected to be similar to what has been provided to the Indian Air Force.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

Man takes chained tiger for walk on busy road, viral video divides internet

Madhya Pradesh: Cop gives CPR to revive snake:, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

Amazon Great Indian Sale:Here’s the best deals on gas stoves, get up to 83% off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE