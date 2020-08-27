India gifts 36 vehicles, including 10 troop carriers, to Uganda

India gifted 36 vehicles, including 10 troop carriers to the Ugandan Defence Forces. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Uganda in July 2018, had announced to gift vehicles to the Ugandan government.

The vehicles were handed over by India's High Commissioner to Uganda Ajay Kumar to Uganda's Defence Minister Adolf Mwesige.

Other vehicles in the gift include--10 buses, 10 troop carriers, 2 ambulances and 14 motocycles.

"India aims to support Africa when it comes to its defence needs. India remains committed to supporting African countries in their economic development and capacity building," a release from the Indian high commission in Uganda said.

Earlier this year, the first India-Africa defence ministers conclave took place in Lucknow. Over 154 delegates from Africa including Defence Ministers from 14 African countries, Members of Parliament, 19 Defence and Service Chiefs, and eight Permanent Secretaries from 38 African countries participated in the conclave.

PM Modi, during his 2018 visit to Uganda, had also addressed its Parliament and had offered a vision of cooperation that placed India as the only viable alternative to growing Chinese engagement on the continent.