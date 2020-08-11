India expresses interest in Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

The statement on the website dedicated to the "world's first registered Covid-19 vaccine" lists out India along with 20 other countries that have shown interest in getting the vaccine.

India is among 20 countries that have expressed interest in getting Russian COVID-19 vaccine -- named Sputnik V -- according to its developers. The statement on the website dedicated to the "world's first registered Covid-19 vaccine" lists out India along with 20 other countries that have shown interest in getting the vaccine.

"At least 20 countries had expressed interest in obtaining the Sputnik V, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Philippines, Brazil, Mexico and India," according to the statement.

Russian President on Tuesday announced that his country has come out with vaccine against COVID, with one dose being given to his daughter.

Russian Direct Investment Fund or RDIF, Russia's Sovereign wealth fund, is financing the production of the vaccine and sees "strong global interest in the vaccine", according to the statement.

The statement explained that RDIF plans to "conduct Phase 3 clinical trials in different countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil, India and Philippines" and "start mass production in other countries in partnership with local sovereign wealth funds, including India, South Korea and Brazil, as well as, in Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Cuba."

Mass production of the vaccine is expected to start in September 2020. Future plans include ramping up the vaccine production to 200 million doses by the end of 2020 including 30 million doses in Russia.