India-China border dispute: Galwan incursion planned in advance, Chinese deployed T-15 tanks in Tibet in January

The violent stand-off between Indian and Chinese border troops at Galway Valley in Eastern Ladakh was not just a mere coincidence, but a well-planned strategy in advance by China. The neighbouring country had already deployed the latest technology equipped weapons in some areas.

According to reports by Indian security agencies and US Intelligence agencies, China had made a lot of preparations before infiltrating Finger 4 to Galwan and Hot Spring areas.

Some publications last year reported the deployment of heavy tanks in Tibet by China. However, China's intention was clear when it started infiltrating the LAC-adjacent Indian areas.

The T-15 (ZTPQ) tank, which weighs 30 tonnes, has a 105 mm gun due to which it can effectively operate in hilly areas. Some reports have claimed that these tanks can be moved from one place to another via helicopter. However, evidence to support these claims is still lacking.

As per security agencies, the Indian army had already deployed T-90 tanks at the LAC in view of reports of deployment of T-15 tanks by China. The T-90 tank, which weighs 45 tonnes, is a modern variation of T-72B and offers an increase in firepower, mobility, and protection.

The Indian government has agreed to purchase lightweight tanks like T-15. Meanwhile, the government has asked the Indian army to be ready at all times to deal with any challenge from the Chinese side. It is to be noted that T-72, T-90 and Arjun tanks are already in the Indian Army.

Earlier, India deployed M-777 guns from Arunachal Pradesh to Ladakh. The guns, which have been sourced from the United States, were recently inducted into the army.

India's purchase of 145 M-777 guns is being included in 7 different regiments of the army. A regiment consists of 18 guns. The best thing about M-777 guns is that it can be moved from one place to another via helicopter.

India has also deployed top-notch heavy-lift Chinook helicopters at the LAC. Therefore, it can be said that India is fully prepared to respond to Chinese T-15 tanks.