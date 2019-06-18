Independence of judiciary not one time pill, says CJI Ranjan Gogoi at SCO conference

While emphasizing on dire need to develop and nurture leadership in Judiciary, he said, every nation aspire for an independent judicial system and independence is the very soul of a functioning judiciary.

Chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has said that independence of the judiciary is not a one time pill but "state of affairs" that has to remain constant. He was speaking at the 14th SCO conference of chief justices in Sochi, Russia.

He explained countries that support and invest in a strong judicial infrastructure are more likely to become nations with stable governments and administrations.

On India experience, he said, executive and judiciary enjoy healthy relationship of mutual respect.

Other Indian Supreme court judges who participated in the meet were Justice V.N.Ramana, Justice D.Y.Chandrachud and Justice M.R.Shah.

On Monday, CJI Gogoi met Russian chief justice Vyacheslav Lebedev during which he said he would look forward to learn from other SCO member states on fast disposal of cases. He said, the Indian judicial system can absorb practices such as mediation, out of court settlement to resolve pendency of cases, which Indian courts have highest among the world.

The SCO Supreme court judges conference ended with a declaration for further promotion of cooperation among judicial bodies of SCO countries.