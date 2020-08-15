Independence Day 2020: WhatsApp, Facebook messages you can share today

The historic event is celebrated on this day through religious ceremonies, parades, and official government functions.

India is celebrating its Independence day today. It is the 74th anniversary of the birth of our nation.

On this day, every year, India celebrates its freedom from British colonial rule in 1947.

Every Indian citizen still look forwards to the Independence Day and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from ramparts of the historic fort. This is PM Modi's 7th consecutive Independence Day speech.

This year, the Independence Day function at Red Fort this year is relatively muted in terms of participation of people in view of the situation created by COVID-19. Compared to the past, about 20 per cent VVIPs or other participants are present.

The arrangements have been made keeping in view social distancing norms.

Here are certain WhatsApp and Facebook messages you can send to your loved ones on Independence day

1. No nation is perfect, it needs to be made perfect. This Independence Day takes a pledge to contribute towards the perfection of your country. Happy Independence Day.

2. Kuchh nasha Tirange ki aaan ka hain / Kuch nasha Matrubhumi ki shaan ka hai / Hum lahrayenge har jagah ye Tiranga / Nasha ye Hindustan ki shaan ka hain. Jai Bharat, Happy Independence Day.

3. Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil main hai. Dekhna hai zor kitna bazu-e-kaatil mein hai. Happy Independence Day!

4. Freedom is our birth right, but was snatched away from us, Our nation earned this freedom after making great sacrifices, Let's never take it for granted! Happy Independence Day!

5. Remember the sacrifice our Indian freedom fighters who shaped this country. Rejoice and celebrate the day with pride. Independence Day greetings to you and your family!

6. May the sun in his course visit no land, more free, more happy, than this country. Happy Independence Day!!

7. Thousands laid down their lives so that our country is breathing this day. Never forget their sacrifice. Happy Independence Day!!

8. Meet young India emerging with flying colours dynamic and versatile in every manner. Happy Independence Day!!

9. If yet your blood does not rage then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland.