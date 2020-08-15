Independence Day 2020: Delhi artists put up painting as touching tribute to Galwan Valley martyrs

In what comes as a touching tribute to all the soldiers of the Indian Army who were martyred during the India-China faceoff at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh months back, artisans in New Delhi's Connaught Place were witnessed displaying a painting that immortalised the personnel in their line of duty.

The huge painting depicts the scenery of the Galwan Valley where the Indian Army personnel were killed in action near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It also contains individual portraits of each of the 20 personnel of the armed forces who were martyred.

A few troops of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China could also be seen standing on the left-hand corner of the painting.

It is to be noted that the face-off is part of an ongoing military standoff between China and India at locations along the Sino-Indian border, including near the disputed Pangong Lake in Ladakh and the Tibet Autonomous Region, and near the border between Sikkim and the Tibet Autonomous Region.

According to sources, melee fighting on June 15-16 resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers (including an officer) and casualties of 43 Chinese soldiers (including the death of an officer).

Even though disengagement has been taking place between the two sides, the Chinese have not begun the process of de-escalation along the LAC opposite Eastern Ladakh where they have maintained a build-up of close to 40,000 troops with heavy weaponry deployed in front and depth areas.

India has made it clear that for the situation to be normalized, the Chinese will have to completely deescalate and move back troops to their permanent locations. The Indian Army has said that it will continue enhanced deployment of troops even through winter if the disengagement process was not complete.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that respect for India`s sovereignty is supreme and the Indian Army has responded from the LOC to the LAC whoever raised an eye on the sovereignty of the country.

"Respect for India`s sovereignty is supreme for us. What our brave soldiers can do for this resolution, what the country can do, the world has seen in Ladakh," Modi said referring to the Galwan valley clashes.

He made these remarks on the 74th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi today.

n his around 90-minute marathon speech, the Prime Minister said whoever has raised an eye on the sovereignty of the country, India and its Army has responded in the same language from the Line of Control (LoC) to the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Modi said India is connecting its relations with its neighbours, whether they are connected to it on land or from the sea, with the partnership of security, development, and trust.