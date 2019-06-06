Income Tax Return filing: Consequences of missing Income Tax return filing deadline

Income Tax Return 2019: All those who are waiting to file their Income Tax returns should now be alerted and start preparing to file their returns. The process of filing Income Tax return has already started and the last date to file the returns is July 31.

Filing of Income Tax return is not a complex process as some people might think and one can easily file their returns following government guidelines.

People need to fill Income Tax return forms from ITR 1 to ITR 7, depending on the type of income.

There is no need to worry if in case one ends up paying extra money as it will get refunded.

Though the deadline to file Income Tax return is July 31, but for those whose accounts are audited is September 31.

Consequences of missing Income Tax return filing deadline: