In spite of so much diversity, there is Indianness in every Indian: Padma Shri Tomio Mizokami

Tomio Mizokami is a Japanese who was awarded Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian awards, in 2018 for his contribution to Indian literature. He speaks Hindi as fluently as if it is his first language.

WION's principal diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal who was in Kobe, Japan spoke to him on his love for Hindi and much more. Questions: What made you learn Hindi?

Answer: I was born in Kobe which had the largest Indian community. When I was a high school student, I was influenced by them. I wanted to learn about India and Indian language. I choose Hindi department at my university and I choose Hindi as my subject.

Q: And you were conferred by Padma Shri last year.

A: I don't know why I was chosen (smiles). At least I contributed something to Hindi and other Indian languages.

Q: Prime Minister Narendra Modi also waved at you at the Indian community event.

A: The Prime Minister asked, 'aap theek hain, ap achi tarah se hain?' How can I express my feelings, I am so happy.

Q: What is it that makes you love the Indian culture?

A: Its very difficult to express. Dedication to the country and very deep culture, profound culture and I like "unity in diversity". India is multilingual and Multicultural. In spite of so much diversity, there is Indianness. I like old Hindi songs. "Mera juta hai japani."