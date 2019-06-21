In reply to letter, PM Narendra Modi tells Imran Khan to banish terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar responded to congratulatory letters by Pakistan PM Imran Khan and Pakistani Foreign Minister SM Qureshi, asking Islamabad to create an environment free of terror and called for early operationalisation of the Kartarpur corridor.

The Pakistani PM and FM had congratulated PM and EAM on taking charge.

In his response on June 12, PM Modi has said, "It is important to build an environment of trust, free of terror, violence and hostility." EAM Jaishankar also emphasised on the need for an "atmosphere free from the shadow of terror and violence".

KARTARPUR CORRIDOR India and Pakistan last year agreed to build a corridor to the historic Kartarpur gurudwara, which has been a long-standing demand of Indian citizens, especially of the Sikh population. PM Modi also asked for its early operationalisation

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian response is as per established diplomatic practice and the Indian side highlighted that New Delhi "seeks normal and cooperative relations with all neighbours, including Pakistan."

The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that there is no change in Pakistani policy by New Delhi and Pakistan needs to take verifiable and irreversible action on terror for talks to happen.

On Kartarpur, PM said in the letter, "Will continue to work for early operationalisation of the corridor" and it should be "functional all year long".

During the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in Bishkek, both Indian and Pakistani PMs were in the same room many times but no bilateral meeting or pull-aside took place though pleasantries were exchanged once.

Khan had called PM Modi after his election victory on May 23. During the conversation, no invite was extended to Khan for the oath-taking ceremony on May 30.

Ties between the two countries have been frayed since the Pulwama terror attack on February 14. Pakistan-based United Nations-listed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed took responsibility for the attack.

