India

In Imran Khan's 'Naya Pakistan', you may not return home: India on enforced disappearances in Pakistan at UN

First secretary Senthil Kumar at India's mission in United Nations in Geneva, said," Security forces in Pakistan have gained proficiency in unlawful killings and kidnapping of people in so called counter-terrorism operations. This has been compounded by a weak judiciary in Pakistan which has consistently failed to protect even the basic human rights of the people in Pakistan."

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Sep 21, 2020, 10:48 PM IST

India took a sharp dig at Pakistan at United Nations Human Rights Council in the wake of the enforced disappearances, and said, " In Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan (new Pakistan) – you may not return home."

First secretary Senthil Kumar at India's mission in United Nations in Geneva, said," Security forces in Pakistan have gained proficiency in unlawful killings and kidnapping of people in so called counter-terrorism operations. This has been compounded by a weak judiciary in Pakistan which has consistently failed to protect even the basic human rights of the people in Pakistan."

New Delhi pointed to the harassment faced by Pakistani journalist Marvi Sirmed, Ahmed Noorani, Gul Bhukari and detention of human rights defender Idris Khattak.

Kumar said, "Targeting of journalists through threats, assaults, arrests instilling extreme fear and self-censorship exposes the fallacy of Pakistan’s so-called military-run ‘democratic’ system."

India also gave a detailed account of cases of "enforced disappearances, murders, detentions, custodial deaths and torture of civil rights activists, representatives of local political parties and journalists" in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement said, "It’s well documented that a large number of Kashmiri detainees are in secret detention facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Territories now for several years and they have been severely tortured by the security forces. "

The focus was also on the arbitrary detention of any person in Pakistani provinces of Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh with the statement saying, "Cries of Baloch sister Haseeba Qambrani for her brothers Hasaan and Hizbullah Qambrani, who have been forcibly taken away by the Pakistan military go unheard. "

