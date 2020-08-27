IMD predicts heavy rainfall in North India; orange alert issued for Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall over various parts of Indian in the next four days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to take place at isolated places with extremely heavy falls over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh while heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Jammu Kashmir on August 27, Himachal Pradesh for August 27 and 28, Punjab for August 27 and 28, Haryana, and Delhi for August 27 and 29, east Uttar Pradesh for August 27, 29, west Rajasthan for August 29 and 30.

Meanwhile, it has also issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand for August 27 and 28, and east Uttar Pradesh for August 28 and east Rajasthan for August 29 and August 30.

A yellow alert has been issued for Uttarakhand for August 29, August 30.

Moreover, in many states, river water has started to flow close to dangerous levels. the Yamuna was flowing close to the warning mark on Wednesday and is likely to swell further with more water being released from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted very heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours in some districts of Odisha.

The water level has crossed danger levels in the Baitarani river following the heavy rainfall in the area.

The water has entered in the low lying areas of Mayurbanj district. The heavy rainfall has also impacted Bonta block and Bhadrak town severely. The Special Relief Commissioner`s office has issued a red alert in several parts of Odisha from tomorrow morning. These areas include Sambalpur, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal & Mayurbhanj districts. (ANI)

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathi has reviewed the rainfall and possible flood-like situation with collectors of 12 districts, officials of the Water Resources Department, and other concerned departments."Chief Secretary has directed to the collectors to closely monitor the situation and take all preemptive steps to save life and evacuation of the people from vulnerable areas if required, Patrolling in the low laying areas and to monitor the Walter level constantly," said Special Relief Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena.

The state government has also mobilised the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur, said an official statement.