IMD issues cold wave, dense fog warning for THESE 10 states, UTs over next 5 days

In its latest weather report on December 15, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cold wave and dense fog warnings for different states across north and northwest India. While no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days, a fall in mercury by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is expected thereafter.

As per IMD, isolated pockets of Punjab are very likely to see cold wave conditions till December 20 while over Haryana, Chandigarh and north Rajasthan will see a cold wave from December 18 to 20. IMD has also issued dense fog warning in isolated pockets in the northwest in Punjab and in the northeast over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the morning hours of December 16 and 17.

Rainfall forecast

IMD has observed Western Disturbances seen as a cyclonic circulation over Jammu and neighbourhood at 3.1 kilometres above mean sea level. A fresh Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Afghanistan and neighbourhood between 3.1 and 5.6 kilometres above mean sea level, as per IMD. Under the influence of the WDs, IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall/ snowfall at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during the next 3 days and over Uttarakhand during December 16 and 17.

Isolated light rainfall is likely over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on December 16. In the southern peninsula, light to moderate rainfall at isolated/ scattered places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Kerala-Mahe during the next 5 days.

As per IMD, remaining parts of the country are likely to see dry weather during the next 5 days.