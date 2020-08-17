Trending#

IMD forecasts Rain, thunderstorms over UP, Haryana, Delhi today

Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.


File photo

Written By

Edited By

Abhishek Sharma

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Aug 17, 2020, 08:18 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed early on Monday morning that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Agra, Barsana, Garhmukteswar, Hastinapur, Khatoli, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Bijnor, Chandpur during next two hours, the IMD said.

The weather department also said that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas at isolated places of Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar, Bijnor, Chandpur during the next two hours. 

Delhi had recorded 72% less rainfall than normal in August so far, the lowest in 10 years. Overall, the city has witnessed 35 per cent less rains in the monsoon season this year.

It may be noted that Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy.