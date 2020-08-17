IMD forecasts Rain, thunderstorms over UP, Haryana, Delhi today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed early on Monday morning that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Agra, Barsana, Garhmukteswar, Hastinapur, Khatoli, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Bijnor, Chandpur during next two hours, the IMD said.

The weather department also said that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas at isolated places of Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar, Bijnor, Chandpur during the next two hours.

07-08-2020; 0400 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar, Bijnor, Chandpur during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/Vl3FWEWJNL — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) August 16, 2020

Delhi had recorded 72% less rainfall than normal in August so far, the lowest in 10 years. Overall, the city has witnessed 35 per cent less rains in the monsoon season this year.

It may be noted that Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy.