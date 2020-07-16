IIT-M startup develops portable hospital for coronavirus patients

Headlines

When Vijay Sethupathi rejected film opposite Krithi Shetty due to age gap, saying 'I would never romance her'

Government helping athletes at every level, outlook towards sports changing: PM Modi in Varanasi

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Bride's father, relatives spotted at Leela Palace, photos go viral

Asian Games 2023: India schedule on September 24, live streaming details

‘Those who opposed Bill for decades trembling now’, says PM Modi on Women Reservation Bill in Varanasi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

When Vijay Sethupathi rejected film opposite Krithi Shetty due to age gap, saying 'I would never romance her'

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states for next 4 days; latest forecast here

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra shares her look for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s 90s themed sangeet

7 richest families of Bollywood 

Natural herbs to increase testosterone levels

9 television actors who own luxurious homes in Mumbai

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

India Creates History, Claims ICC No.1 Ranking In All 3 Formats; Became 2nd Team After SA To Do This

India-Canada Row: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Answers Question On His Allegations Against India

India-Canada Row: NIA Confiscates Properties Of Khalistanis Nijjar And Pannun In Punjab

When Vijay Sethupathi rejected film opposite Krithi Shetty due to age gap, saying 'I would never romance her'

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Bride's father, relatives spotted at Leela Palace, photos go viral

This actor, played cricket with Virat Kohli, worked with Ranveer Singh, sister is a star actress, her name is...

HomeIndia

India

IIT-M startup develops portable hospital for coronavirus patients

The hospital unit is called MediCAB and it is a decentralised approach to detect, screen, identify, isolate and treat COVID-19 patients in their local communities.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2020, 02:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A startup incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has developed a portable hospital unit that can be installed anywhere within two hours by four people.

Developed by Modulus Housing, the portable hospital unit is called MediCAB and it is a decentralised approach to detect, screen, identify, isolate and treat COVID-19 patients in their local communities, IIT-M said in a statement.

MediCAB has been recently deployed in the Wayanad district in Kerala to treat coronavirus patients. The startup is developing micro hospitals that can be deployed rapidly across the nation.

MediCAB is foldable and is composed of four zones - a doctor's room, an isolation room, a medical room/ward and a twin-bed ICU, maintained at negative pressure.

The startup collaborated with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) who provided inputs on the certifications and customisations necessary for the project.

The company Modulus Housing founded by two IIT alumni in 2018, was supported by the IIT-M Incubation Cell and has a vision to revolutionise housing through modular prefab structures.

They have re-purposed their designs to support the fight against Covid-19.

"The outcome of this pilot project in Kerala will help in proving the applicability of the technology and advantages of micro hospitals, with MediCAB as an instant infrastructure solution. It can be easily assembled in eight hours by four people. When folded, our collapsible cabins are reduced five-fold, making it very cost-effective for transportation," Shreeram Ravichandran, Chief Executive Officer said.

"Health infrastructure is crucial in fighting any pandemic. With a contagious disease such as Covid-19, it is essential to have smart health infrastructure to screen, contain and treat people. Unlike urban areas where there is plenty of existing infrastructures that can be converted to hospitals, rural areas do not have a lot of infrastructure. It is difficult to construct buildings from scratch as the requirement is immediate. As the rural population density is relatively low, more micro hospitals help greatly in tackling COVID-19 cases."

Modulus is working on a dual design where these can be rapidly launched as Covid-19 isolation wards.

Post Covid-19, these can be transformed into micro-hospitals/clinics in rural India where the medical infrastructure needs to be augmented.

Modulus Housing has set up its manufacturing unit at Chengalpet (located about 35 kms from Chennai).

(With IANS inputs)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Government making sincere efforts to draft laws in simple manner, Indian laguages': PM Modi

Women’s Reservation Bill: Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav takes tough stance, warns Centre that…

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav claims he still hasn't received Rs 25 lakh prize money, Shehnaaz Gill reacts

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia 2nd ODI

KBC 15: Can you answer the Rs 7 crore question that stumped this season's second crorepati Jasnil Kumar?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE