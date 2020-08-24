If talks fail, India has 'military options' to deal with Chinese transgressions: CDS Rawat

As diplomatic talks between India and China over the issue of transgressions have failed to yield any significant results, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat has said that the country has 'military options' to deal with China if talks fail.

Speaking on the ongoing dispute between the two countries in Eastern Ladakh, Rawat said that the military options to deal with the issue are on if talks at diplomatic level and military level fail to arrive at a conclusion.

"The military option to deal with transgressions by the Chinese Army in Ladakh are on but it will be exercised only if talks at the military and the diplomatic level fail,"

The CDS, however, refused to discuss in detail the military options that India could exercise to push back the transgressions by the Chinese Army in Ladakh sector.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.

The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant General-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far.

The Chinese Army has refused to withdraw or disengage completely from the Finger area and seems to be buying time to delay its disengagement from there.

While efforts are underway to resolve the ongoing border dispute, India has rejected the Chinese suggestion to disengage equidistantly from the Finger area in Eastern Ladakh.

