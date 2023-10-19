Headlines

ICC World Cup 2023: PM Modi lauds India's win over Bangladesh, says 'team in great form'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Indian cricket team is in great form in the World Cup as it comprehensively defeated Bangladesh to maintain its winning run.

PTI

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 10:43 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the Indian cricket team is in great form in the World Cup as it comprehensively defeated Bangladesh to maintain its winning run. “Yet another exceptional game! Proud of our cricket team on the impressive win against Bangladesh. Our team is in great form during the World Cup. Best wishes for the next match,” he said on X.

India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets to secure its fourth successive victory.

Virat Kohli anchored India’s 257-run chase with an unbeaten 103 (97b; 6×4, 4×2) as the hosts completed the task in 41.3 overs. This was Kohli’s 48th ODI hundred.

