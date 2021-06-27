IAF STAR Exam 2021: Indian Air Force to begin exam in July - Check official notice here

Indian Air Force, IAF STAR Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held from July 12 to July 18, 2021, across the country. STAR 01/21 Online Examination which was originally planned from April 18 to April 24, 2021, was postponed due to the COVID-19 second wave. Online examination is planned pan India from July 12 to July 18, 2021. Candidates are advised to visit CASB web portal (airmenselection.cdac.in) regularly for further information/ updates.

The exam authority will soon release the complete details on IAF STAR Exam 2021. Candidates having any query can write to IAF Helpdesk at casbiaf@cdac.in or call 020 - 25503105/106 during working hours only. Selection board in the written examination. COVID 19 guidelines have also been issued for the appearing candidates.

As per the COVID protocol issued by the selection board, candidates having symptoms will not be allowed to appear in the examination. However, candidates can check the official website airmenselection.cdac.in for further updates.

The duration of the IAF STAR Exam 2021 will be 60 minutes. Candidates can refer to the detailed information brochure available on the official website to know ​​the exam pattern, selection process etc.

Pay and Allowances:

During training, a stipend of Rs. 14,600/- per month shall be paid. On completion of training the starting gross emoluments at the minimum of scale of pay including Military Service Pay (MSP), Group ‘X’ Pay (applicable for Group ‘X’ Trades only) and Dearness Allowance (DA) will be as follows:-

Group ‘X’ Trades (Except Education Instructor Trade): Rs.33,100/- per month plus Dearness allowance (as applicable) which, in subsequent years, may rise as per the career progression of the individual.

Group ‘Y’ [Except IAF(S) and Musician Trades]: Rs. 26,900/- per month plus Dearness allowance (as applicable) which, in subsequent years, may rise as per the career progression of the individual