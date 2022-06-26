I'm an eye-witness, my son was shot: Arrested Punjab IAS officer

IAS officer Sanjay Popli

Sanjay Popli, an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) official who has been detained on suspicion of corruption, claimed on Saturday that the Vigilance Department murdered his son and that he was an eyewitness to the crime.

"I am an eye-witness, they (police officials) are taking me....my son was shot by them," said Popli.

On Saturday, the IAS officer's son passed away from gunshot wounds. Kartik Popli's family insists that he was murdered, despite the fact that the authorities believe he committed suicide.

#WATCH | I am an eye-witness, they (police officials) are taking me....my son was shot by them...: IAS officer Sanjay Popli https://t.co/5GgDWrlxED pic.twitter.com/SsIj4ov9q4 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

"They killed my child after torturing him. They tortured my housekeeper to get information. The DSP and the entire vigilance department are being pressured by the chief minister. That is how they are murdering people, " claimed Kartik Popli's mother.

Days prior to the incident, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau detained IAS official Popli and his accomplice on suspicion of corruption. Sanjay Popli's relative Anu Preet Kular claimed that the "Vigilance personnel murdered him."

"When the vigilance team arrived at IAS Sanjay Popli's residence to conduct an investigation, they heard a gunshot. After checking, they discovered that his son had used his legal gun to shoot himself. He was taken to the hospital, " SSP Chahal said.

The Vigilance Department of Punjab on Saturday recovered over 12 kg gold among other items from arrested Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sanjay Popli's house.

"Four days after the arrest of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sanjay Popli in corruption case, the Vigilance Bureau on Saturday recovered over 12 Kg gold, 3 Kg silver, four Apple iPhones, one Samsung fold phone and two Samsung smartwatches from storeroom of his house at Sector 11, Chandigarh," stated the Vigilance Department release.

Sanjay Popli, an IAS officer, was detained on June 20 after he allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 7 lakh in exchange for the clearing of contracts for the laying of sewerage pipeline in Nawanshahr.

His accomplice identified as Sandeep Wats was also arrested from Jalandhar.