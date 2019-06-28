Hot weather conditions prevail in UP, Banda sizzles at 44.2 deg C

Hot weather conditions prevailed in Uttar Pradesh with Banda recording the highest temperature at 44.2 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above normal.

Lucknow recorded a high of 42 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 30 degrees Celsius.

In Allahabad, mercury touched 44.1 degrees Celsius mark, almost eight degrees above normal.

According to the meteorological department, rain and thunder showers is very likely at isolated places over the state on Saturday.

On Saturday, heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The weather department has also warned that thunder storm accompanied with gusty wind (30-40 kmph) and lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state.

Rain and thunderstorm is very likely at a few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and Monday.