PM Modi receives Proust's novels, replica of Charlemagne's chessmen and more from French President Macron

Former Australian coach Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as Lucknow Super Giants head coach ahead of IPL 2024

Lapataganj's Chaurasia aka Arvind Kumar dies of heart attack, co-star Rohitashv Gour confirms actor's demise

BCCI announces full schedule of India's tour of South Africa, check details

Manipur violence: SC extends protection granted to woman lawyer from arrest till July 17

Hizbul terrorist, 4 associates nabbed in J&K; weapons, other warlike stores recovered

An AK-47 rifle, a 9mm Chinese pistol with magazines, 60 AK rounds of 7.62mm, a pistol, two pistol magazines and 12 pistol rounds 9mm were recovered during the search operation.

Khalid Hussain

Updated: Aug 11, 2020, 07:57 PM IST

In a major success for security forces, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist and his four associates were apprehended along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. 

A large number of weapons and warlike stores were also recovered in the operation.

A joint operation by the Kupwara Police, 28 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Indian Army and 162 BN of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was launched late on August 10 on credible information. The tipoff alerted the forces about cross-LOC smuggling of weapons by over ground workers and their further delivery to active terrorists.

The local terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen has been identified as 22-year-old Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Lalpora Lolab. The terrorist associates apprehended are-- Altaf Ahmad Mir (35) of Hajibal Narizeb Kalarooch, Gh Mohammad Kohli (35) of Warnnow Lolab, Nizam Din Gujjar (44) of Gujarpati Bandipora and Ab Qayoom Gujar (29) of Khenura Bandipora. 

An AK-47 rifle, a 9mm Chinese pistol with magazines, 60 AK rounds of 7.62mm, a pistol, two pistol magazines, 12 pistol rounds 9mm and a pouch were recovered during the search operation.

Preliminary investigation has so far revealed that these terror associates had established contacts with terrorist commanders Reyaz and Amjad, both hailing from Bandipora and currently operating at Sonar launch pad, for smuggling and supply of weapons to terrorists active in the Valley.

Further investigation to ascertain all details of their smuggling activities over the recent past is going on the basis of technical evidence, officials said. 

An FIR under section 7/25 IA Act and 13, 16, 18, 39 UAPA has been registered at Lalpora Police Station. 

