Himansh Verma: Former 19-year-old billionaire who built Navrattan a billion dollar company

In a groundbreaking move, Himansh Verma, the visionary founder of Navrattan Group, headquartered in Mumbai, is set to revolutionise India’s infrastructure. Hailing from Patiala, Verma rose to prominence as the youngest billionaire in India at the tender age of 19. Now 38, his entrepreneurial journey continues to make waves as he pioneers sustainable solutions for the nation.

Verma’s latest endeavour involves the introduction of green cement, marking a historic milestone in India’s construction industry. This eco-friendly alternative promises to significantly reduce carbon emissions and environmental impact, setting a new standard for sustainability in the sector.

In addition to his eco-friendly cement venture, Verma is also poised to introduce electric buses to the Indian market for the first time ever. With a commitment to reducing reliance on fossil fuels and mitigating pollution, this initiative aligns with India’s broader goals for clean and efficient transportation.

With a net worth exceeding 1 billion dollars, Verma’s success underscores the potential of youth entrepreneurship and innovation in shaping India’s future. His bold ventures not only drive economic growth but also pave the way for a more sustainable and prosperous nation. Stay tuned as Himansh Verma continues to inspire and lead the charge towards a greener, more sustainable India.