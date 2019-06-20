Trending#

Himachal Pradesh: At least 25 dead in tragic bus accident in Kullu, PM Modi deeply saddened

At least 25 people are dead and 35 injured after a bus fell into a 500-metre deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday.


Bus accident in Kullu

, ANI

Updated: Jun 20, 2019, 09:06 PM IST

At least 33 people are dead and 37 injured after a bus fell into a 500-metre deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday.

Authorities said that the death toll is likely to go up.

Meanwhile, PM Modi expressed regret and said according to the PMO Twitter handle: “Deeply saddened by the bus accident in Kullu. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. The Himachal Pradesh Government is providing all possible assistance that is required.”  

The ghastly incident occurred in Kullu’s Tehsil Bazar around 4 PM and the bus was on its way to Gadagushani. Rescue operations are currently underway and five ambulances have reached the spot. A team of seven doctors are on alert to attend to the injured.

The locals were the first responders at the accident site. Later, the rescue personnel joined in.

Images from the accident site showed people escorting severely injured persons to safety.

More than 12 women, seven children, five to six girls and 10 youth have been rescued from the accident site. All those rescued are seriously injured and have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

With inputs from agencies and Sandeep Singh 

