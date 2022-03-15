Search icon
Hijab row reaches Supreme Court, plea filed challenging Karnataka High Court verdict

The petition has been filed in the apex court by a Muslim student against the high court judgement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 15, 2022, 06:27 PM IST

A plea was Tuesday filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict which dismissed pleas seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom, saying Hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

Earlier in the day, the high court dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom.

The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, the high court said.

"We are of the considered opinion that wearing of Hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith," Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi who headed the full bench of the High Court said reading out portion of the order.

