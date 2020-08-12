'Highly condemnable': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi deplores Bengaluru Violence, urges all to maintain peace

"The violence in Bengaluru & the objectionable/offensive social media posts are highly condemnable. I appeal to everyone involved to not indulge in violence. I hope peace is strengthened," Owaisi tweeted.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday condemned violence in Bengaluru over an objectionable social media post.

"The violence in #Bengaluru & the objectionable/offensive social media posts are highly condemnable. I appeal to everyone involved to not indulge in violence. I hope peace is strengthened," Owaisi tweeted.

The violence in #Bengaluru & the objectionable/offensive social media posts are highly condemnable. I appeal to everyone involved to not indulge in violence. I hope peace is strengthened August 12, 2020

At least three people died and 110 were arrested in the aftermath of the violence that broke out in Bengaluru near the Congress leaders' house over an alleged derogatory social media post by his relative. The three people died after the police fired on the angry mob who attacked the Cong MLA's residence

Angry mobs attacked the house of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas, and in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas of Bengaluru. They pelted stones on police officers guarding the MLA's residence.

Reportedly, the MLA was not at his residence when the mob clashed with the police there.

The protesters claimed that relative of the Congress MLA from Pulakeshinagar allegedly put up an inciting social media post about the Prophet. Reportedly, the aggrieved went to the police station to file an FIR against the said person, but the attitude of the police angered them, and violence ensued thereafter.

"Around 60 police personnel including an Additional Commissioner of Police injured in clashes that broke out over an alleged inciting social media post, in DJ Halli & KG Halli police station areas," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told ANI.

The Police Commissioner told the media that CrPC Section 144 has been imposed in the city, and a curfew has been imposed DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits. Moreover, he said that the accused Naveen has been arrested for the Facebook post.