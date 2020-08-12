'Highly condemnable': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi deplores Bengaluru Violence, urges all to maintain peace

Headlines

Anupam Kher pens special birthday wish for late Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika — ‘I know you’ll miss papa today’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere: Shiv Thakre faces electric shocks, Archana Gautam mocks him, says 'Yeh Bigg Boss...'

Pakistan considering a shift in Asia Cup strategy? PCB aims to expand hosting more games

Why Kamal Amrohi’s son raises concerns over Kriti Sanon playing Meena Kumari

Uttar Pradesh: SP leader Azam Khan imprisoned for 2 years in 2019 hate speech case; know details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kim Kardashian criticised for her parenting choices after her latest Instagram post: Deets inside

Anupam Kher pens special birthday wish for late Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika — ‘I know you’ll miss papa today’

Pakistan considering a shift in Asia Cup strategy? PCB aims to expand hosting more games

10 exercises, yoga poses to remove arm fat

10 healthiest sweet dishes

AI reimagines Harry Potter stars as Sabyasachi models

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Watch: Devastating Visuals Of Submerged Areas In Delhi As Yamuna Swells

Priyanka Chopra at Beyonce's concert, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' trailer out, & more | ENT Wrap, June 5

Interview With Dr. Subhash Chandra On The Roadmap Of Essel Group, Zee-Sony merger & more

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere: Shiv Thakre faces electric shocks, Archana Gautam mocks him, says 'Yeh Bigg Boss...'

Padmini producer claims lead actor Kunchacko Boban ditched movie promotions to 'chill with friends' in Europe

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Jiya, Avinash, Falaq be schooled by Salman Khan for cornering Manisha Rani?

HomeIndia

India

'Highly condemnable': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi deplores Bengaluru Violence, urges all to maintain peace

"The violence in Bengaluru & the objectionable/offensive social media posts are highly condemnable. I appeal to everyone involved to not indulge in violence. I hope peace is strengthened," Owaisi tweeted.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 12, 2020, 02:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday condemned violence in Bengaluru over an objectionable social media post.

"The violence in #Bengaluru & the objectionable/offensive social media posts are highly condemnable. I appeal to everyone involved to not indulge in violence. I hope peace is strengthened," Owaisi tweeted.

 

 

At least three people died and 110 were arrested in the aftermath of the violence that broke out in Bengaluru near the Congress leaders' house over an alleged derogatory social media post by his relative. The three people died after the police fired on the angry mob who attacked the Cong MLA's residence

Angry mobs attacked the house of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas, and in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas of Bengaluru. They pelted stones on police officers guarding the MLA's residence.

Reportedly, the MLA was not at his residence when the mob clashed with the police there.

The protesters claimed that relative of the Congress MLA from Pulakeshinagar allegedly put up an inciting social media post about the Prophet. Reportedly, the aggrieved went to the police station to file an FIR against the said person, but the attitude of the police angered them, and violence ensued thereafter.

"Around 60 police personnel including an Additional Commissioner of Police injured in clashes that broke out over an alleged inciting social media post, in DJ Halli & KG Halli police station areas," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told ANI.

The Police Commissioner told the media that CrPC Section 144 has been imposed in the city, and a curfew has been imposed DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits. Moreover, he said that the accused Naveen has been arrested for the Facebook post.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi calls visit to France 'special', says it will inject fresh momentum into strategic partnership

Ranbir Kapoor encounters intrusive fan invading privacy to click his photo, netizens say 'this is literal harassment'

Buy these cheap aesthetic home decor items to make your home look beautiful

Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid in an exclusive relationship? Here’s what we know so far

Wordle 754 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 13

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE