Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on An Action Hero's box office failure: 'I think it was a bad time then'

Helmet-wearing dog's bike ride: This viral photo is winning people's heart

A dog's photo wearing a helmet and sitting behind his owner on the rear seat of a motorbike has gone viral and is storming the internet.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2019, 07:49 AM IST

Ever since the amended Motor Vehicles Act has been put to place, people in Delhi-NCR have been taking extra care to avoid hefty fines and in order to make sure that they don't end up paying huge fines, are going up to any extent.

Well in a rare occurrence, a dog's photo wearing a helmet and sitting behind his owner on the rear seat of a motorbike has gone viral and is storming the internet.

As per reports, the image was first seen in online posts in September but has once again gone viral after a Twitter user Prerna Singh Bindra shared it on her profile.

Sharing the pic, she wrote, "My all-time.favourite #doggo pic from #delhi such a good boy, this #dog. Should be @DelhiTrafficPol campaign for using helmets."

However, Prerna also clarified that she has not clicked this photo but is a WhatsApp forward.

The Twitter user shared this image on October 19 and soon after she posted it online, a plethora of users on the micro-blogging site started reacting on this photo, with many saying it will motivate people to follow traffic rules.

While some other users suggested that the dog should have been tied for his own safety. Take a look at how Twitter reacted on the photo of a Dog sporting a helmet.

