Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm warnings for today: Check IMD weather forecast for June 27

Vehicles ply on a road during rainfall in Jabalpur, Sunday evening, June 26, 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecasted enhanced rainfall activity from Monday (June 27). In its latest weather warning issued on Sunday (June 26) night at 7:45 pm, heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and squally weather is expected in several states.

Heavy rainfall alert

IMD forecasts very likely heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan and Goa. Several North and Eastern states – Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal (Sub-Himalayan), Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra (Madhya), Karnataka (Coastal), Kerala – are expected to receive spells of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Thunderstorm warnings

Bihar is very likely to witness thunderstorms along with lightning and gusty winds to speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour at isolated places. Isolated lighting incidents could be seen in multiple states and UTs including MP, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Squally weather

East central and Northeast Arabian Sea, along and off south Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka coasts is very likely to see squally weather with wind speeds between 40 to 50 kmph with gusting to 60 kmph. IMD has also issued a warning to fishermen for today, forecasting strong winds of 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph over Southwest and West Central Arabian Sea.

READ | Agnipath row: Congress to stage 'Satyagraha', demands withdrawal of 'Tuglaqi’ decision