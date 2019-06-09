Trending#

Heavy rainfall, gusty winds in next 48-hours in coastal Kerala, Karnataka and other southern states

Fishermen are advised not to venture into above sea areas during the period between June 10-13.


Updated: Jun 9, 2019, 07:26 PM IST

As monsoon has almost arrived in the country, touching the southern states first, a low-pressure area is likely to be formed over the southeast and adjoining Lakshadweep & east-central Arabian Sea in the coming days.

It is very likely to intensify into a depression over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian sear during the next 48 hours. The depression is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. 

Weather update, wind and rain prediction for next 48-72 hours:

  • Strong wind speed up to 35-45 kmph and going up to 55 kmph likely to prevail over the southeast and adjoining Lakshadweep and east central Arabian sea, Kerala and Karnataka states.
  • The wind speed will reach up to 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph by June 9-10 making sea conditions rough in the above-mentioned states.
  • Wind speed is very likely to increase gradually and become squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph over east central and adjoining southeast the Arabian Sea on June 11. 
  • Wind speed is likely to increase further becoming gale reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph over the east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian sea on June 12 and on June 13, it may touch 90-100 kmph or even crossing 110 kmph.
  • However, during the same period, the wind speed in states including Gujarat and Maharashtra is going to remain between 45-55 kmph and going maximum up to 75 kmph. 
  • Sea conditions are going to be tough over east central and adjoining northeast the Arabian Sea on June 12 and over the north Arabian Sea on June 13.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into above sea areas during the same period. 