Heatwave spike ozone level in Delhi, NCR: CSE

Delhi has witnessed the substantial ozone build-up this summer, according to the latest Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) analysis. The finding are based on ozone data collected from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) between the period of April 1-June15.

CSE study shows that this summer, when the mercury levels were rising, the average ozone levels exceeded the prescribed standard on 28 days, as compared to 17 days during the same period in 2018. The eight-hour average standard for ozone exposure is 100 microgram per cubic metre.

The highest concentration in 2019 went up to 122 microgram per cubic metre, which is 1.22 times higher than the eight-hour average standard.

During 2018, it had gone up to 106 microgram per cubic metre, which is 1.1 times higher than the standard. In several residential and industrial locations the number of days crossing the limit was very high.

The analysis shows that among the key NCR towns, Faridabad has experienced the highest share of days i.e 80 per cent, when ozone crossed the eight-hourly standards. This has been followed by Ghaziabad with 67 per cent and Gurugram with 21 per cent of days. Noida shows much less impact with only one per cent of the days exceeding the standards.

Expressing concern over the issue, Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy and head of CSE's Air Pollution programme, said, "This is a matter of serious concern as ozone is a highly reactive gas and can have immediate adverse effect on those suffering from asthma and respiratory conditions."

"There is a special reason for tracking ozone during summer," Roychowdhury adds. "This is mainly because ozone is not directly emitted from any source. Other gases such as nitrogen oxide and volatile organic compounds that are emitted from combustion sources like vehicles, industry or power plants, react in the air under the influence of sunlight and temperature to form ozone. During the summer sunlight is more which lead in to rise of ozone impacts. It seems the intense heat wave experienced this summer may have influenced this trend in the region, which is already suffering from severe air pollution."

—Zee Media Newsroom