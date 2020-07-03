Health Ministry issues revised guidelines for home isolation as COVID-19 cases continue to spike

As coronavirus cases continue to increase at a tremendous pace all across the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued revised guidelines for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.

The new guidelines have been issued to include asymptomatic positive patients in the list of mild or pre-symptomatic coronavirus infection cases.

"In view of large number of asymptomatic cases being detected, the current guidelines have been extended to asymptomatic positive cases also besides very mild and pre-symptomatic cases," a statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare read.

Here are the renewed guidelines for COVID-19 patients eligible for home isolation

1. The person should be clinically assigned as a very mild/pre-symptomatic/asymptomatic case by the treating medical officer.

2. Such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts.

3. Patients suffering from immune-compromised status (HIV, Transplant recipients, Cancer therapy etc are not eligible for home isolation.

4. Elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as Hypertension, Diabetes, Heart disease, Chronic lung/liver/ kidney disease, Cerebro-vascular disease etc shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer.

5. A caregiver should be available to provide care on 24 x7 basis. A communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation.

6. The caregiver and all close contacts of such cases should take Hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis as per protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer.

7. Download Arogya Setu App on mobile (available at: https://www.mygov.in/aarogya-setuapp/) and it should remain active at all times (through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi).

8. The patient shall agree to monitor his health and regularly inform his health status to the District Surveillance Officer, who will facilitate further follow up by the surveillance teams.

9. The patient will fill in an undertaking on self-isolation (Annexure I) and shall follow home quarantine guidelines. The treating doctor should satisfy himself before allowing homeisolation.

India's coronavirus count crossed the 6 lakh-mark on Thursday.

The country's total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 6,25,544 on Friday morning, with 3,79,892 COVID-19 patients cured so far and 2,27,439 active cases.