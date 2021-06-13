Haryana lockdown extended till June 21 with some relaxations - Know what's allowed

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown by a week, till June 21 in the state with a few relaxations amid a dip in the COVID cases.

However, all colleges, coaching institutions, ITIs, libraries and training institutes in the state will continue to remain closed till further orders, an official order said.

Relaxations by Haryana government-

1. Shops in the state can now stay open from 9 am to 8 pm, an increase in operational timings by two hours, and on all seven days of the week instead of the current odd-even system.

2. Malls will be allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm.

3. Restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls) will be allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50% of the seating capacity and adopting requisite social distancing norms.

4. Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast-food joints will be permitted upto 10 pm.

5. A maximum of 21 people will be permitted to gather in religious places at one time, corporate offices permitted to open with 50 percent attendance.

6. The cap of 21 people on gatherings for weddings and funerals and 50 people for gatherings other than these remain in place the latest order. For gatherings more than 50, prior permission from the deputy commissioner will be required.

7. Gyms have also been allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with a 50 percent capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation, and Covid-appropriate behavioural norms.

8. Sports complexes, Stadia are permitted to open only for sports activities. Spectators will not be allowed.

Haryana on Sunday reported 43 Covid-related deaths taking the cumulative fatality toll to 8,992 while 339 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,65,861.