Haryana: IG Hemant Kalson arrested for allegedly assaulting two women; video of incident goes viral

Inspector General (IG) of Police Hemant Kalson was arrested by the Haryana Police on Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with two women after trespassing into their houses in Panchkula district on August 21. He has been sent to judicial custody after two FIRs were filed against him for allegedly 'assaulting and abusing' the two women where he was reported trespassing.

A video of the incident has also gone viral.

A police spokesperson said that a woman lodged a complaint at Pinjore Police Station on August 21 that Kalson entered her house and misbehaved with her and her daughter.

"Police took action and accused was booked under the relevant sections and has been arrested. He will be produced in the court," the spokesperson said.

He said Gajraj Singh of Ratpur in Pinjore had also filed a complaint against the IG on the same day for entering his house and assaulting him.

The two FIRs have been filed under Sections 323, 452, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deal with voluntary hurt, trespassing, insulting the modesty of women, and drunken misconduct, respectively.

Notably, IPS officer Hemant Kalson was also suspended by the Haryana government in April last year after he had fired rounds into the air in a drunken state during election duty.