Haryana extends lockdown till July 5 with more relaxations - Know what's allowed

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the COVID lockdown in the state for another week, till July 5. However, further relaxations were introduced in an order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority.

According to the order issued by the government, the Anganwadi and creches under Women and Child Development will remain closed till July 31.

"University campuses are allowed to open for research scholars, practical classes in laboratories and remedial classes/ doubt classes, by adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms," the order read.

Relaxations and restrictions already in place by Haryana government-

1. All shops are allowed to open from 9 AM to 8 PM.

2. Malls are allowed to open from 10 AM to 8 PM.

3. Restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls) are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity. Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted till 10 pm.

4. Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at a time.

5. Corporate offices are permitted to open with full attendance.

6. Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed with up to 50 persons. Wedding processions will not be allowed.

7. In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed with a ceiling of 50 persons.

8. Club houses/restaurants/bars of Golf courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 10 pm. Members/visitors shall also be allowed to play in Golf courses by the management in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding.

9. Gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

10. All production units, establishments and industries are permitted to function.

11. Sports complexes and stadia permitted to open for sports activities, including for outdoor sports activities except contact sports (spectators are not be allowed).