Gyms, Yoga Institutes reopening on August 5: Centre issues important guidelines, here's all you need to know

Gyms and Yoga Institutes across India are set to reopen their doors to the public from August 5 (i.e. Wednesday) onwards, as part of the central government's arrangements to reopen the economy in the third phase of unlocking of Unlock 3.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has now issued a set of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures for the reopening of the gyms and yoga institutes across the country, which are reopening amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak.

The guidelines detail protocols and preventive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amid the utmost safety since yoga and physical activity is important for health and well-being. The guidelines aim to minimize all possible physical contacts between staff, members, and visitors and maintain social distancing and other preventive and safety measures in the context of COVID-19.

COVID-19 safety guidelines for Gyms, Yoga Centres:

Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

Only asymptomatic persons (including staff) shall be allowed on the premises.

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are advised not to use gyms in closed spaces. Organizations managing the yoga institute and gymnasiums shall advise all members, visitors, and staff accordingly.

The use of face covers/masks is mandatory at all times within the premises. However, during yoga exercise or exercising in gymnasiums, as far as possible only a visor may be used. Use of mask (in particular N-95 masks) during exercise may cause difficulty in breathing.

Installation and use of the Aarogya Setu app shall be advised to all.

Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet as far as feasible.

Staggering class session times and allowing a minimum of 15-30 minutes between batches to avoid overlap between members arriving and leaving.

Details of check-in and check-out times of members and visitors must be recorded (name, address, and phone number).

In yoga institutes, shoes/footwear are to be preferably taken off outside the premises where yoga exercises are done. If needed, they should be kept in separate slots for each individual/family by the persons themselves.

Check complete guidelines here:

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issues guidelines on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Yoga institutes & gymnasiums. Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to re-open from August 5. pic.twitter.com/sFuXqYBfJU — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 18 lakh mark with 52,972 positive cases and 771 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The total COVID-19 cases stand at 18,03,696 including 5,79,357 active cases, 11,86,203 cured/discharged/migrated, and 38,135 deaths," said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.