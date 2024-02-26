Twitter
Headlines

Gyanvapi Row: Allahabad HC to pronounce judgment on plea against prayers at basement today

Meet IIT-JEE topper, who got 100 percentile, but decided not to take admission in IIT due to…

7th Pay Commission: Good news for central govt employees, DA may increase by...

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was Kundan Shah’s first choice for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Meet man, had Rs 48 crore salary package, led Rs 695000 crore firm, resigned to join…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT-JEE topper, who got 100 percentile, but decided not to take admission in IIT due to…

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was Kundan Shah’s first choice for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Paris truce talks come to 'understanding' on potential Hamas hostage deal; negotiations continue, says US

9 richest Indian singers and their net worth

Teams with most wins in Men's T20Is

Batters with most runs for MI in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer To Lose BCCI Contract After Ignoring Jay Shah's Ranji Trophy Warning?

Ohio Mom Who Left Toddler For 10 Days At Home Alone To Go On Vacation Pleads Guilty To Murder

Who Was Fazil Khan? Indian Journalist Killed In New York Fire Caused By E-Bike Battery

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was Kundan Shah’s first choice for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Kiran Rao to submit Laapataa Ladies for Oscars? Filmmaker says, ‘if our film is…’

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to video of Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan singing Lutt Putt Gaya: 'Getting my kids to...'

HomeIndia

India

Gyanvapi Row: Allahabad HC to pronounce judgment on plea against prayers at basement today

The Allahabad High Court will deliver its verdict on the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) appeal Today challenging the order of the Varanasi District Judge allowing Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the 'Vyas Ka Tehkhana' area in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 08:22 AM IST

article-main
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Allahabad High Court will deliver its verdict on the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) appeal Today challenging the order of the Varanasi District Judge allowing Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the 'Vyas Ka Tehkhana' area in the Gyanvapi mosque complex. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal of Allahabad High Court will deliever a judgement in this regard. 

Earlier, the court had reserved the decision after a long debate between both the parties.

The decision will be pronounced at 10 am on February 26 (Today). The mosque has four 'tahkhanas' (cellars) in the basement, of which one is still in the possession of the Vyas family, who used to live there. Earlier, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said that the judgement by the Varanasi court to allow Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the 'Vyas Ka Tekhana' area inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex was a violation of the Places of Worship Act. "The judge who gave the decision was his last day before retirement.

The judge appointed the District Magistrate as receiver on January 17 and finally he has directly given the verdict. He himself said that no prayers were offered since 1993. It has been 30 years. How does he know there is idol inside? This is violation of Places of Worship Act," he said. 

"He has ordered to open the grills within 7 days. 30 days should have been given to make an appeal. This is wrong decision. Till the time Modi government does not state that they stand by the Places of Worship Act this will go on. During Babri Masjid title suit judgement, I had raised this apprehension. Places of Worship Act was made a part of the basic structure of the Supreme Court decision, then why are the lower courts not following the order?" Owaisi added

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI/IANS/PTI/Reuters)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NASA unveils image of dwarf galaxy in midst of 'highly energetic' event

Ayodhya Ram Mandir receives 25 kg of gold, silver in a month, donations run into whopping...

After SC verdict on Chandigarh Mayor polls, elections for Senior Dy Mayor, Dy Mayor on Feb 27

Meet IAS officer who studied law, did MA in music, cracked UPSC exam without coaching in 2nd attempt with AIR...

Viral video: Salman Khan kisses mom Salma, eats fries from nephew, niece; actor's adorable moments with family win fans

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE