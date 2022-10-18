Search icon
60 Nigerian students leave Gurgaon university campus after brawl over namaz in football ground: Report

Gurugram, GD Goenka University brawl: The police have registered cross-complaints from both groups.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

Around 60 Nigerian students of Gurgaon's GD Goenka University have left the campus claiming they were beaten up by Indian students. The brawl reportedly took place days after an altercation over Nigerian students offering namaz inside the football ground. The Nigerian students have reportedly asked their embassy to intervene.

The Indian students had been upset with the namaz inside the playground. They had met with the university's registrar demanding the Nigerian students pray inside their rooms. 

The police and the university administration had said at that time that the issue was resolved amicably. 

Nigerian student Khaleel, elaborating on the football row, told the Hindi daily Navbharat Times that the Indian and Nigerian students were supposed to play together in mixed teams. When the captain objected, the administration canceled the match. He claimed despite the cancellation, some Indian students entered the ground and assaulted them. 

He claimed that on Saturday, a group of Indian students attacked and threatened them with dire consequences. He said the Nigerian group has been living in Delhi since the alleged attack. 

Meanwhile, Indian students have claimed the Nigerian group used expletives for them. 

Pharmacy student Sultan Khan told the daily that they were attacked by a Nigerian group of students.

The police have registered cross-complaints from both groups. 

The police yesterday downplayed the controversy saying the current altercation had nothing to do with the row over the football ground. 

They are investigating the matter. 

