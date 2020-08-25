Gujarat Rains: Heavy downpur kills nine, 30 rescued by NDRF

As heavy rainfall continue to wreak havoc in Gujarat, nine people were killed and nearly 1900 people were shifted to a safer place. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is deployed at several places for the rescue operation.

The rainfall has mainly affected the low-lying areas especially the Saurashtra region, disrupting normal life.

On Monday, the NDRF team rescued 30 people stranded from the flood-affected areas in Chikali village of Morbi district. They were later handed over to the district administration.

Several parts of Gujarat have been receiving incessant rainfall in the past few days. Gujarat received more than 102% of the annual average rainfall till Monday morning.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Monday predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall over southwest Rajasthan and Gujarat.

"The low-pressure area lies over central parts of south Rajasthan and neighbourhood. It is very likely to move nearly westwards across west Rajasthan during the next 2 days and become less marked thereafter. However, the associated cyclonic circulation is likely to meander over the south Rajasthan neighbourhood region for the subsequent 2-3 days. The monsoon is likely to remain active during the next 2-3 days," the IMD said.

In 24 hours ending Monday morning, 251 talukas in 33 districts received rains, including seven talukas that received over 200 mm rainfall in Jamnagar, Mehsana, Morbi, and Patan districts, it said.

The Met department said Gujarat is very likely to receive an "active wet spell" during August 24 and August 25.

It predicted heavy to very heavy rains in isolated places in the Gujarat region on Tuesday and issued an advisory for fishermen in the north and south Gujarat coasts till Tuesday.

