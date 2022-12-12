Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM for second time; PM Modi, BJP CMs in presence

Bhupendra Patel (File photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel took oath as Gujarat's Chief Minister for a second straight term on Monday in Gandhinagar in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries.

At a ceremony conducted at the Helipad Ground next to the new Secretariat, Governor Acharya Devvrat swore in Patel as the 18th chief minister.

BJP officials have confirmed the attendance of the prime minister, Shah, and the chief ministers of all states governed by the BJP.

At the same time as Patel does so, other new ministers will also swear in.

Voting ended on December 8 for the 182 seat Gujarat Assembly, and the BJP easily gained another term in power. In a tally of parliamentary districts, the Congress took 17 while the AAP managed just 5.

To make space for the creation of a new administration after the election results, Chief Minister Patel, 60, and his entire cabinet resigned on Friday.

On Saturday, he was chosen as the head of the BJP parliamentary party, and on Sunday, he met with the governor and announced his intention to create the next administration.

Patel's victory margin in Ghatlodia was the largest of any seat, with 1.92 lakh votes.

Patel succeeded Vijay Rupani as chief minister in September 2021. He was a low-key BJP politician and the first to emerge from the Kadva Patidar sub-group.

Given the historic mandate, the BJP is reportedly in the midst of frantic deliberations to choose cabinet candidates while attempting to strike a delicate balance between caste and regional participation, according to PTI.