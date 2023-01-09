Greater Noida news: After leopard, python spotted in Greater Noida West Techzone 4

The leopard was first seen on December 27. Now python has been seen. (Representational)

Days after a leopard was spotted in Greater Noida West's Ajnara Le society, a python was reportedly spotted in the area. The serpent was seen in Greater Noida West's Techzone 4. The people of the area have informed the forest department of the city. The forest department has pulled the curtains down on the search operation after they couldn't find the feline. They even dangled meat to lure the animal but failed to capture it for days.

Rashmi Pandey, a resident of Greater Noida West and a social activist, told Tricity News that the python was spotted on Monday. She took a jibe at the local forest department that they couldn't catch the leopard, hope they would catch the python.

Nine teams of the forest department tried to catch the animal. They searched the vicinity for 110 hours but couldn't catch the leopard. Later, they called off the search.

The leopard was first seen on December 27. The animal was again seen in the under construction part of the society. A video of the spotting was also caught on the camera.

The Noida administration then called wild animal specialists from neighbouring cities including Meerut. However, they couldn't catch the animal.

The forest department also claimed it could have been a wild cat.

The natural habitat of leopards used to be along the Yamuna and Hindon rivers. It is lost due to rapid development.