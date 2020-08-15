Google celebrates India's Independence Day with doodle representing country's musical culture

India is celebrating Independence Day today. On this special occasion, Google doodle has paid tribute by representing the musical diversity of India.

"Today’s Doodle, illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Sachin Ghanekar, commemorates the Independence Day of the world’s largest democracy: India. On this day in 1947, India became a sovereign, independent nation after nearly a century of British rule.

Featured in the Doodle artwork are several iconic Indian folk instruments, including the tutari, shehnai, dhol, veena, sarangi and bansuri. From the versatile double-reeded shehnai to the resonant stringed sarangi, these instruments are but a few that make up India’s rich musical legacy, which dates back over 6,000 years.

The musical diversity represented by this unique collection reflects the patchwork of Indian cultures that is celebrated across the nation today.

Happy Independence Day, India!," the blog posted by Google read.

This year, the Independence Day function at Red Fort this year is relatively muted in terms of participation of people in view of the situation created by COVID-19. Compared to the past, about 20 per cent VVIPs or other participants are present.