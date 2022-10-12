Good news! Railway passengers can travel without confirmed ticket this festive season, know how

Nowadays, getting tickets is getting more challenging. Given this circumstance and the growing passenger load on trains, Indian Railways has issued a significant announcement. You can still travel if your ticket is not confirmed. The new strategy calls for allowing customers without reservations to ride trains over the holiday season.

Travel without a reservation:

If your ticket is not confirmed, you may still travel using the waiting ticket as long as you bought it at the ticket window. You must obtain the ticket made by TT after purchasing the ticket at the desk. The ticket checker cannot prevent you from travelling if you have such a ticket. Online ticket buyers are not eligible for this service. Passengers will not be permitted to board the train if their tickets are not confirmed online. The cost of the ticket will be returned.

Rail will operate a special train:

The Railways has declared that special trains will be available for travellers between Chhath and Diwali. In honour of Diwali and Chhath, 179 special trains will be operated, according to the Indian Railway Ministry. The majority of trains will go to Purvanchal. The Purvanchal states, including Bihar, will soon celebrate the unique Chhath festival. Residents of Purvanchal who reside in Delhi can use the special train in this circumstance. Additionally, arrangements are being made in a few other states to operate special trains throughout the holiday season.

How to acquire a confirmed ticket:

The operation of special trains will result in more trains, but there will still be a significant amount of passengers. Obtaining tickets will be tough in this circumstance. Book in early to get a confirmed seat; otherwise, getting a seat can be challenging. Although purchasing a tatkal ticket will also guarantee you a seat, it is currently difficult to do so, making window tickets the best option.