Good news! Passenger flights to resume from India to THIS country - know details

As India crawls back to life after its brutal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries have started opening their borders for Indians to fly in.

Airlines are resuming operations from India after the government of Dubai relaxed travel restrictions from a list of countries which included India. Other major routes set to resume are South Africa and Nigeria.

With the announcement, state career Emirates is set to resume flights connecting India to Dubai from today. Likewise, Indian low-cost carrier Indigo is all set to resume its Dubai operations from tomorrow, June 24.

Emirates welcomes the latest protocols and measures announced by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to allow the safe resumption of passenger travel from South Africa, Nigeria and India to Dubai. (1/3) https://t.co/AFq1HMuLiu — Emirates Airline (@emirates) June 19, 2021

If you’ve already booked your ticket or plan to travel to Dubai from India in near future, here are a few important rules, guidelines and travel requirements you should know:

Dubai will allow entry to only those passengers who have a valid residence visa and have been administered two doses of one of the vaccines approved by the UAE.

The UAE government has approved four vaccines as of now out of which Oxford-AstraZeneca (Covishield) and Sputnik V are being administered in India. A third, Pfizer-BioNTech, is set to get approval soon.

Passengers from India to Dubai from India will need a “QR-coded” negative RT-PCR test certificate, taken 48 hours before departure.

All passengers will also need to take a mandatory rapid PCR test four hours before your departure to Dubai.

The passengers will again undergo another RT-PCR test upon their arrival in Dubai.

Until the RT-PCR test report is received, all passengers will be in institutional quarantine. The report will be received in 24 hours.

Not just welcoming back passengers from major countries like India and South Africa, the Dubai airport is also restarting its Terminal 1 on June 24.The terminal has been closed for 15 month as Dubai consolidated airport operations through Terminals 2 and 3 due to COVID-19 onslaught.

Dubai is expecting a "flood" of passengers as UAE eases pandemic induced restrictions.

As per Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive, Dubai Airports, "People think it will trickle back. I don't believe that. I believe it will be an absolute flood of demand when people get the confidence to travel again."