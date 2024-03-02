Good news for NCR! Namo Bharat train to now run till...

This week, the CMRC might approve train service on the second section. Currently, a 17-kilometer stretch of the Namo Bharat train is run for passenger service between Sahibabad and the Duhai depot.

The Namo Bharat train's route from Duhai to Ghaziabad's Modinagar North station is being planned with greater vigour. The second section's safety inspection is now complete. The train was supposed to run to Meerut South station earlier, but the station's construction will take some time to finish. In light of this, plans are currently underway to limit operations to the 17-kilometer stretch leading up to Modinagar North station.

The stations in this section are Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot. The primary section was inaugurated in October by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The train's trial run is currently running from Duhai to Meerut South station. Twenty-five kilometres make up the second section. The stations in this section are Muradnagar, Modinagar South, Modinagar North, and Meerut South. Muradnagar and Modinagar stations are both operational. Fast-moving construction is underway, encompassing the station's entry and exit gates.

Train equipment's suitability is examined during a trial run. The trains in this section run at varying speeds along their entire length. There are trials being carried out for overhead supplies, platform screen doors (PSD), train signalling, etc. At this time, no flaw was discovered. Section two is currently undergoing rail safety inspection. It should be finished in two or three days.

This week, permission to operate the train on the second section can be obtained following the conclusion of the rail safety inspection. The inauguration date will then be determined. With this in mind, ANISRTC has begun planning. It will be inaugurated in eight to ten days, according to sources.

Since October, the train has been run on RRTS's main track. On this section, trains run from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Daily train passengers number in the neighbourhood of three thousand. The train will carry more passengers after it reaches Modinagar. In Meerut, Namo Bharat will run after Ghaziabad. It will then function in Delhi. At the moment, construction is happening quickly in Delhi and Meerut. Metro will operate on Meerut City's Rapid track as well. Duhai depot has been reached by Meerut Metro.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi could launch an additional Namo Bharat section. The Prime Minister's arrival is also being prepared for. Thus, Meerut Commissioner Selva Kumari J. had also examined the Duhai depot a few days prior. Government and NCRTC officials are rumoured to visit this area shortly to inspect the corridor. The Namo Bharat train carries about 3,000 passengers each day.

The distance between Duhai and Modinagar North Station is 17 kilometres. Meerut South Station is located beyond this point. The NCRTC had originally planned to run the train only to Meerut South station, but there is very little left at that station. In such cases, the train can now proceed to Modinagar North station. The train will run through all seven stations in the district beginning in the second week of March. In this way, it will begin operations on a 34-kilometer-long corridor in Ghaziabad.