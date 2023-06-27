Goldy Brar’s death threat to Salman Khan: Why Dabangg actor landed on Bishnoi gang’s hit list?

Gangster Goldy Brar gave an explosive interview on a TV news channel, issuing an open death threat to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan over past enmity. Brar appeared on the TV interview despite being a wanted gangster and fugitive, while his whereabouts are still unknown.

Goldy Brar, who is a part of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang and claimed responsibility for the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has now said that he will surely kill Salman Khan due to a past incident where the actor insulted the Bishnoi community.

Canada-based fugitive and Punjabi gangster Goldy Brar has previously expressed that Salman Khan is on the gang’s kill list, and issued several threats to the actor, which led to his personal security being increased to safeguard him from any attack.

In an interview with India Today TV, Goldy Brar could be heard saying, “We will kill him, we will definitely kill him. Bhai saheb (Lawrence) had stated that he wouldn't apologise. Baba will show mercy only when he feels merciful.”

Earlier, gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi had said in an interview that he would be willing to let go of the enmity between him and Salman Khan if the latter issued a public apology to the Bishnoi community and visited a temple of their people to ask god for forgiveness.

Goldy Brar further told India Today that killing Salman Khan is the gang’s life goal, saying, “Like we have said earlier, it's not just about Salman Khan. We will continue our attempts against all our enemies as long as we're alive. Salman Khan is our target, there's no doubt about that.”

Why is Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s vendetta with Salman Khan?

Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members have several times expressed a desire to kill Salman Khan over a personal enmity that is decades old. This vendetta against the film actor began during the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

During the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hai, Salman Khan was accused of hunting two blackbucks alongside co-actors Saif Ali Khan and Sonali Bendre. Later, Khan was sentenced to five years in jail but was later released on bail.

The black buck is an endangered species in India and is considered to be a sacred animal for the Bishnoi community. Salman Khan hunting the blackbuck was seen as an insult to the Bishnoi community, after which Lawrence Bishnoi decided to target the actor.

