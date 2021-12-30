'Godman' Kalicharan Maharaj arrested in MP, Chhattisgarh CM says 'no rules violated'

Religious Hindu leader, Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested on Thursday, December 29 by the Chhattisgarh Police in its neighbouring state, Madhya Pradesh. An FIR was filed against the Kalicharan Maharaj after he allegedly abused Mahatma Gandhi at a 'Dharam Sansad' and passed comments against Islam. He is being brought to Chhattisgarh, where he would be taken to a court, said the police.

As per senior officials, the search for his arrest was carried out in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh by two separate teams. Prashant Agrawal, Raipur Superintendent of police said, "We found him 25 km from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. He had taken a rented room near Bageshwar Dham. He was arrested at 4 am and is being brought to Raipur, where he is expected to reach by evening." He will soon be presented in court.

Kalicharan Maharaj was a guest at the Dharam Sansad that was organised in Raipur on December 25-26. After he made the speech, a complaint was registered against him by the Congress Party leader Pramod Dubey. Another case was registered against him in Maharashtra's Akola district.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has criticised the way in which the Chhattisgarh police carried out its operation without informing the local police.

In response to this, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that the arrest of religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj was made as per procedure and no rules were violated by the state police.