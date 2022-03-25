Goa CM-designate Pramod Sawant takes a dig at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for mocking ‘The Kashmir Files’

Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ has received both criticism and appreciation for the content it portrays. While the public appreciated the film for highlighting the plight of Kashmiri Hindus, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urged the film’s makers to put it on YouTube and refuted demands to make it tax-free in Delhi.

Following the Delhi CM’s remarks, Goa Chief Minister-designate Pramod Sawant lashed out at national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party for ‘mocking and laughing’ at a film that highlights the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus.

In a thread of tweets today, Sawant shared screenshots of tweets wherein Kejriwal had earlier declared movies like Nil Battey Sannata, Saand Ki Aankh as tax-free in Delhi.

"While Kejriwal’s Government in the past waived off tax for several Bollywood films, he refuses to do the same on #KashmirFiles and goes a step ahead by mocking and laughing at the film which brings to light the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide," tweeted the Bhartiya Janta Party leader today.

Sawant added, "Kejriwal’s statement is inhumane & and an insult to those who faced the atrocities at the hands of terrorists in Kashmir.

"Slamming the BJP for promoting ‘The Kashmir Files’ and demanding that it be made tax-free in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said, "Some people were earning crores" by exploiting the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits, while BJP leaders had been "reduced" to putting up posters of the movie.

"If the BJP wants everyone to watch the movie, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri should release it on YouTube so that it is available to everyone for free," Kejriwal said in the Delhi Assembly yesterday.

The Vivek-Agnihotri directed ‘Kashmir Files’ that was released in theatres on March 11 stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others.

It revolves around the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. The movie, which has been made tax free in several states in the country has caught up in controversy with BJP and Opposition parties sparring over the portrayal of the incidents it depicts.



